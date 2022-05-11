American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of AIG opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.