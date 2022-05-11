American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,329. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

