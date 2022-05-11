American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.45

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Software by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

