American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 14631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $70,078.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 703,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.86.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

