AmerisourceBergen Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of ABC opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 665,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,475,000 after purchasing an additional 198,641 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $2,997,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 505.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

