AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Shares of AME traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. 1,345,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,628. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

