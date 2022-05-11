Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FOLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 148,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.63.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 129.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,656 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $451,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

