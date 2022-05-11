AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $9.17 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $117.99. 242,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,540. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

