AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 3,028 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,183,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.40.

Shares of ORLY traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $607.05. 10,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,046. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

