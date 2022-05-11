AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 3,136 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.03. 2,540,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,710,961. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,360 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,293. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

