Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,079. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $508.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amyris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amyris by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amyris by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amyris by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

