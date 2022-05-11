Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). 2U posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 2U by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

2U stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 164,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $672.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

