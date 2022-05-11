Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.39. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of APLE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.