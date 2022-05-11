Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.39. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.