Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.39. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

