Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 188,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $8,237,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

