Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.97. FOX reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 3,779,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,051. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

