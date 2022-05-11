Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to post $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $20.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.45 to $21.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $23.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,071,000 after purchasing an additional 260,301 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JXN traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 139,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

