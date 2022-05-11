Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.61 billion and the highest is $14.78 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $11.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $52.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.14 billion to $56.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.35 billion to $53.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,994. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 44,889 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,897,000 after buying an additional 394,346 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

