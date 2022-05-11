Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.61 billion and the highest is $14.78 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $11.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $52.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.14 billion to $56.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.35 billion to $53.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,994. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 44,889 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,897,000 after buying an additional 394,346 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
