Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. 7,526,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,768. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

