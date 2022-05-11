Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will report $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $10.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.00. 1,100,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.17. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

