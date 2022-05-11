Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,698,680 shares of company stock valued at $83,521,964. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

