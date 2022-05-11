Analysts Anticipate Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.42 Million

Brokerages expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to report $487.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.59 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,995 shares of company stock worth $6,740,074 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 6,287,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. Toast has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

