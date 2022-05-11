Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.03 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,871. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.18. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

