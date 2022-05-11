Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

VIPS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 155,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,507. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Vipshop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after buying an additional 3,702,426 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

