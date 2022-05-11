Analysts Expect Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha Tau Medical.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 7,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,615. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

