Analysts Expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $31.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $149.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.56 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LAW. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

LAW stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 17,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $72,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

