Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.