Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.88. 10,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

