Analysts Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Marathon Digital posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

