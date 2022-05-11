Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.24). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

