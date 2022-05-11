Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to post sales of $96.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.40 million and the highest is $96.90 million. Yext posted sales of $91.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $405.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $435.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,733. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

