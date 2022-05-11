Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will announce $36.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $36.76 million. Zynex reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $158.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.17 million to $160.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $193.95 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $201.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 443,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87. Zynex has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

