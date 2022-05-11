Analysts Offer Predictions for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,758,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after buying an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

