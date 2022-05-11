Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $122.25

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ATO stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

