Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 195

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.40).

BTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

