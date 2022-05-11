Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 195

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.40).
BTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
