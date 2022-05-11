Analysts Set Expectations for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Cormark currently has a “Tender” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities reiterated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Shares of NSR opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.24. The firm has a market cap of C$593.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -512.82%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

