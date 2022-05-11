Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price at $117.69

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE GE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. 7,754,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

