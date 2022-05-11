Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00.

4/29/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

4/26/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

4/18/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

3/21/2022 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

