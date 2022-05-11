Analyzing Citizens (NYSE:CIA) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Citizens presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 171.84%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million 0.60 $36.79 million $0.78 3.96 Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.37 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 15.59% 18.13% 2.82% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Citizens beats Jackson Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S. residents in through independent marketing agencies and consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment offers final expense life insurance and property insurance policies to middle-and lower-income households, as well as whole life products in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents. The company also provides health insurance policies. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

