Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,821 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,309,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

