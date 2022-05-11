Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 303.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

