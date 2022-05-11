Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

