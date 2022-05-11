Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kaman worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kaman stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $944.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.64. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

