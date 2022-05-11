Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,343,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

