Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,405 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus International Group worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,409 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $41,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,972,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Janus International Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,251,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $21,835,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

