Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Woodward by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.74. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.83 and a 1-year high of $129.57.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

