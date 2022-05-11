Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Unitil worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE UTL opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

