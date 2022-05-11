Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 942 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

