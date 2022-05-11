Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 216,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Angi has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 99,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,701 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

