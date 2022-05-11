Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
ANGPY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $28.66.
About Anglo American Platinum (Get Rating)
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.
