ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.34-$1.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

